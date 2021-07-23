Now learn piano, guitar live on WhiteHat Jr in India (Ld)

Adv.

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Leading edtech platform WhiteHat Jr on Friday launched live online classes in music — starting with piano and guitar — in India and the US, as the company aims to create a one-on-one music experience for kids to help them build confidence and boost their cognitive development.

The company organised over 10,000 trials during the beta phase limited to paid WhiteHat Jr students, and has onboarded more than 800 trained music teachers to deliver one-to-one sessions, leveraging a custom-built music learning platform.

“The online music learning is currently available for students from grade 1 to grade 12 in India and the US, with more countries to follow soon. We have hired a great pool of teachers and each of them went through 500 hours of training via our in-depth programme,” Karan Bajaj, CEO and Founder, WhiteHat Jr, told IANS.

“We are close to announcing a contract with a renowned music school that will help students further their interest in the music stream. Our next goal is to launch live online learning in animation and filmmaking,” Bajaj informed.

The company has partnered with famous singer-songwriter Lucky Ali as part of its brand campaign to popularise music offering to students across the country.

Designed from the ground-up, the platform has been built after incorporating feedback from music experts, teachers, students and early adopters.

According to the company, the platform does not simply replicate a physical class but uses interactive music sheets to make it easier for students to learn.

The platform includes games that improve students’ technical skills like sight-reading, pitch recognition, and rhythm skills. It also supports engaging audio-visual aids that make it easier to learn complex techniques online.

“We believe Music and the arts are as critical for a child’s development as learning STEM and want every child to have access to the best music teachers in the world through technology,” said Bajaj.

Currently, more than 11,000-strong teacher workforce conducts thousands of Live Coding, Math and Music online classes every day on its platform.

Cumulatively, the company has conducted more than 8.5 million classes to date.

“Many parents lack conviction about their child’s interest in learning music. Our program has been designed to address these challenges and make the music learning journey truly enjoyable and memorable,” said Gautam Patil, Head of Music, WhiteHat Jr.

—IANS

na/