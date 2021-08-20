Now share same tweet in up to 20 separate DM conversations

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter has said that the users can now share the same tweet in up to 20 separate DM conversations.

This functionality is part of several new features that Twitter announced to its direct messages (DMs) on Thursday.

“No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately,” the company said in a tweet.

The feature is coming to the iOS and web versions of Twitter first and soon to Android over the coming weeks.

Twitetr said that while reacting to a message, there’s the double-tap and now there’s the long press.

“When you long press a message, you can tap ‘Add reaction’ from the menu to pull up the reaction picker. Rolling out on iOS,” Twitter said.

For iOS users, Twitter is tweaking DM timestamps.

The micro-blogging platform said that the company has made it easier to scan a conversation by grouping messages by date for less timestamp clutter.

Adding another feature, Twitter said that when you’re scrolling the chat, a new quick-scroll button Downwards arrow will let you jump to the latest message.

This feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

In May this year, Twitter brought DM search to the Android ecosystem, after launching the feature on iOS devices two years ago

Earlier this year, the microblogging platform announced it was testing voice messages in direct messages (DMs) up to 140-seconds long in India.

–IANS

na/