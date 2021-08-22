Now store digital version of Covid vax card on Samsung Pay

- Advertisement -

New York, Aug 22 (IANS) Users of Samsung Pay can now store digital versions of their Covid-19 vaccination cards, the smartphone company has said.

The new feature to be rolled out in the next two weeks for consumers in the US is in partnership with healthcare non-profit public trust — The Commons Project, the company said this week.

Users will be able to download a verifiable digital version of their Covid-19 vaccine record received from leading pharmacies, providers or health systems and securely store it in Samsung Pay via the CommonHealth app on supported Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

“Samsung Pay simplifies transactions for millions of mobile device users. As more and more consumers use their Samsung devices as a digital wallet, it is a natural extension to make Covid-19 vaccination records more easily accessible,” said Rob White, Senior Director of Product for Samsung Pay, Samsung Electronics America.

“We are proud to partner with ‘The Commons Project Foundation’ on this important initiative and to help make life easier,” he added.

Once the CommonHealth app is downloaded in the user’s Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the Covid-19 vaccine credential can also be securely shared as a QR code with any trusted party such as a school, workplace, while travelling or with a healthcare provider.

“As a leading mobile device manufacturer and digital wallet, Samsung offers a secure and easily accessible place for consumers to store this vital health information. The Commons Project is committed to the continued expansion of our network of partners, empowering users with their own health data to use in enhanced and secure ways,” said JP Pollak, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of The Commons Project.

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that can be used to make contactless payments in-person, in-app or online using supported Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

In June, Google had opened up Android’s built-in pass system to let Android users store a digital vaccine card in their phones. Available first in the US, it will rely on support from healthcare providers, or other organisations authorised to distribute Covid vaccines. And some states such as New York and California have introduced their own digital vaccine cards, the Verge reported.

–IANS

rvt/khz/dpb