Nubia's new phone to come with 120W fast charging: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) ZTE’s Nubia is all set to launch its next-generation of gaming smartphone known as Red Magic 6 5G in China soon and now a new report has claimed that the phone may come with 120W fast charging.

The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro (tentative name) (Model: Nubia NX669J-P) High Edition is equipped with a charger with a maximum output power of 120W, which is the fastest charging speed and the highest charging power of the Red Magic gaming mobile phone so far, reports GSMArena.

It is possible that the handset might come with 66W fast charger inside the box and users might need to purchase the 120W separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nubia might use the dual-battery solution for faster charging that would deliver a full charge in 15 minutes.

The company has also shared some posters of the upcoming smartphone that reveals some key specifications and features. However, Nubia is yet to officially announce the launch date of the upcoming gaming smartphone.

The smartphone may come with a Full HD+ display with a probable 144Hz refresh rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood.

–IANS

wh/rt