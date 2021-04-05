Nucleus Software appoints Parag Bhise as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Nucleus Software, a leading provider of lending and transaction banking products, on Monday said it has appointed Parag Bhise as the Chief Executive Officer.

Bhise succeeds the outgoing CEO, RP Singh, who retired after a career spanning 35 years with Nucleus Software.

“Our product innovations and deployments have won us many laurels and it is a pleasure to leave the company in such capable hands,” Singh said in a statement.

Nucleus Software said that Bhise has been a transformational leader for the company and has played a key role in developing and growing Nucleus businesses in India and abroad.

His experience in developing business and leading product engineering teams have stood out during his three-decade career with the company, it added.

The appointment is effective from April 1.

“Parag Bhise has been an effective change manager at Nucleus Software for over 31 years now. He embodies our promise of providing tech superiority, product innovation and continuity to our customers, most of them being the who’s who of the industry,” said Vishnu R Dusad, Managing Director, Nucleus Software.

“In fact, our first product order for lending in 1992 in Indonesia was delivered by Parag. In addition, he was instrumental in developing from scratch one of the most significant Nucleus partnerships globally in the most demanding and quality conscious market, Japan.”

–IANS

