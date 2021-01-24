ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

'Nuts' and 'Spire Blast' games land on Apple Arcade

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple Arcade has added new games “Nuts” from developer Noodlecake and “Spire Blast” from Orbital Knight to its growing catalog of more than 145 games.

“Spire Blast” is a colourful, family-friendly puzzle game that challenges players to topple towers using a system of matching and powerups, reports MacRumors.

The game only gets more addictive and challenging while playing.

“Nuts” is a single-player surveillance mystery game set in a remote forest where a player’s job is to place cameras in a wild forest during the day and review footage at night, with the goal of reviewing footage of squirrels to analyse their behaviour and movements for scientific purposes.

Arcade recently added two new games “Reigns: Beyond” from Devolver Digital and “All of You” from Alike Studio.

The subscription gaming service costs Rs 99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple’s new iPhone 12 devices, one can get a three-month free trial of Apple’s gaming service with the purchase of a new device.

