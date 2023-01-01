scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nvidia plans to release 'unlaunched' 12GB graphics card

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 1 (IANS) Chip-maker Nvidia is reportedly planning to release its ‘unlaunched’ RTX 4080 12GB graphics card as the ‘RTX 4070 Ti’.

RTX 4070 Ti graphics processing unit (GPU) specifications were released on the company’s website, however, Twitter user @momomo_us managed to take a screenshot before Nvidia took the page down, reports The Verge.

The leaked specifications look similar to the 12GB RTX 4080, with the chip featuring 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61 GHz boost clock and 12GB of memory.

It also mentioned that the GPU could run 4K at up to 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with display stream compression (DSC) and high dynamic range (HDR).

Meanwhile, in October 2022, the graphics chip giant had paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name.

“The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it’s not named right”, the company had said.

“Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing”, it added.

–IANS

aj/sha

Previous article
Films and stars fail to deliver: A dismal year 2022 (IANS Column: B-Town)
Next article
Ranbir shares his rugged, bloodied look from Sandeep Reddy's 'Animal'
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US