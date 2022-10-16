Nvidia 'unlaunching' 12GB graphics card after backlash

San Francisco, Oct 15 (IANS) Graphics chip giant Nvidia has paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name.

The RTX 4080 12GB model launch has now been postponed by the company, although, the 16GB variant will still launch on November 16.

“The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it’s not named right”, the company said in a blog post.

“Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing”, it added.

Last month, the company had unveiled the GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs designed to deliver revolutionary performance for gamers and creators.

“The age of RTX ray tracing and neural rendering is in full steam, and our new Ada Lovelace architecture takes it to the next level,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Ada provides a quantum leap for gamers and paves the way for creators of fully simulated worlds. With up to 4x the performance of the previous generation, Ada is setting a new standard for the industry,” he added.

The company had announced the RTX 4080 in two configurations.

The RTX 4080 16GB has 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory. The RTX 4080 12GB has 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of Micron GDDR6X memory.

The company also claimed that the 12GB model will start at $899 and includes a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs.

–IANS

aj/na