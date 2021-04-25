Oculus turns on wireless PC streaming for Quest 2: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Facebook-owned Oculus is turning on its Air Link PC streaming feature for the Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

Air Link is part of the Oculus v28 software update, which recently started rolling out to Oculus headset owners, The Verge reported.

Facebook Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth said that users can find the feature if they are running v28 on PC and Quest 2 headset; if they haven’t got access to the update yet, “it’s coming very soon”.

Air Link lets Quest 2 owners with a strong Wi-Fi connection play PC VR games wirelessly on their headsets, the report said.

Air Link was initially disabled on v28. But as Upload points out, Quest 2 owners had found a way to unofficially turn it on, and Oculus had warned that the experience was “not representative” of the final result, it added.

Air Link evolved from Oculus Link, which used a USB-C cable to run PC VR games on the otherwise standalone Oculus Quest line of devices.

A similar wireless feature was already built into Virtual Desktop, a third-party app. Depending on performance, Air Link could make Virtual Desktop’s alternative less appealing to Quest 2 owners.

But Oculus isn’t currently bringing the feature to its original Quest headset, the report said.

Air Link is also classed as an experimental feature. If it’s like the original Link, users can expect some bugs around the launch — but at least that launch is coming a little sooner than expected.

–IANS

vc/arm