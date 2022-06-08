Okinawa pips Ola Electric to become No 1 electric 2-wheeler brand

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Despite the incidents of fire, electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has overtaken Ola Electric to become India’s top electric two-wheeler brand.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Okinawa Autotech sold the highest total of 9,309 units. Meanwhile, Ola Electric sold 9,225 units last month.

In May 2021, Okinawa Autotech sold just 217 units of its electric two-wheeler.

The company is aiming to grow its electric vehicle business aggressively, having recently announced an investment of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in e-two-wheelers over the next two years.

Recently, a report said that Okinawa Autotech recalled 3,215 units of its ‘Praise Pro’ scooters to fix “any issue” related to batteries.

Meanwhile, as fires and explosions were seen in electric two-wheelers, a report said that the government is all set to introduce EV battery standards (BIS standards) for EV two-wheelers that will be expanded to four-wheelers at a later stage.

The BIS standards for EV batteries will look into “size, connectors, specification and minimum quality of cells, the battery’s capacity”.

