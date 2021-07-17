Ola scooter receives 100K bookings in a day

Adv.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday announced that its electric scooter has received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. It can be reserved for Rs 499 via its official website — olaelectric.com.

“I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said in a statement.

“This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!” the CEO added.

The company said it is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

The Ola Scooter is said to be a revolutionary product from Ola Electric, with class-leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space as well as advanced technology that make it the best scooter customers can buy.

The company said it will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible and it will be made-in-India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory.

The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

