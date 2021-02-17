OLX Autos unveils new product platform for pre-owned car trade

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Used goods marketplace OLX which recently announced the merger of its online and offline marketplaces to launch OLX Autos in India on Wednesday unveiled a new web as well as a mobile platform designed to bring a new level of innovation and convenience to pre-owned car trading in India for dealers as well as consumer alike.

As India’s largest pre-owned car marketplace with 80 per cent market share, OLX Autos has introduced many new features backed by artificial intelligence that is driven towards improving the trust and building a cohesive platform catering to India’s largely fragmented pre-owned car ecosystem.

“For buyers, the new web and mobile interface will make OLX Autos the one-stop platform for all their needs related to pre-owned cars right from buying one to being able to access financing for the same within the app. Buyers will now be able to purchase a pre-owned car in 2 ways: either on the OLX app directly from another buyer or via the OLX Autos stores,” the company said in a statement.

Buyers will now be greeted by a new user interface which will provide them with a detailed history of the car right from the ownership period all the way up to the service history of the car.

They will also be able to access a host of financing options and after-sales products including insurance, warranty and more.

On the app, OLX’s AI-backed “Progressive Chat” feature will nudge buyers and sellers with helpful prompts to complete the transaction seamlessly. This will also include AI-led prompts that will recommend the best prices to the buyers.

For sellers selling their cars directly to others, the new platform will make it easier to sell their cars instantly. With an AI price engine, car sellers selling a car across the top 10 car brands will be able to value their cars in accordance with the market trends.

