OnePlus 9 Pro may support up to 50W wireless charging

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its new flagship series — the OnePlus 9 series — on March 23 and now a new report has claimed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 50W wireless charging support.

According to GizChina, the OnePlus 9 series’ top-of-the-line flagship will support up to 50W wireless charging.

It is a significant upgrade over the 30W wireless charging which was present on the OnePlus 8 Pro. To aid the improved 50W wireless charging, the report cites that the company will also launch a new wireless power adapter.

The upcoming series will include the Oneplus 9 and 9 Pro, as usual along with a budget variant, possibly the OnePlus 9 Lite.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

