ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OnePlus 9 series to arrive with LTPO screen

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 17 (IANS) OnePlus will launch its flagship 9 series on March 23 and now a new report has claimed that the smartphones will come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz.

The resolution of the screen is said to be 2K+, which is how Chinese companies often mislabel QHD+ or 1440p, reports GSMArena.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNASA microphone detects distant turbulence zones
Next articleNeeraj Pandey celebrates ‘Special Ops’ exclusive BTS stills
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Women's One-Day Trophy: K'taka beat TN by 86 runs

All England Open: All Indian shuttlers cleared to play (3rd ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, March 17 (IANS) All Indian badminton players have been cleared to compete at the All England Open Championships, starting...

6th leg of women's golf: Jahanvi grabs initial lead

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) The Bakshi sisters, who have been in the limelight at the Women's Pro Golf Tour for the last few...

Defending champion Chikkarangappa rises to top with a 65

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Gurugram, March 17 (IANS) Defending champion Chikkarangappa S. of Bengaluru carded a sublime seven-under-65, the day's joint best score, to emerge as...

NRAI chief backs India to deliver successful ISSF World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the staging of...

Rahul fails as opener, middle-order may be way ahead

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) On November 25 last year, two days before the ODI series in Australia was to begin, the then India vice-captain...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates