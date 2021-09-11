OnePlus Buds Z2 likely to launch next month: Report

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sep 11 (IANS) With an aim to boost its audio segment, global smartphone brand OnePlus is likely to launch new earbuds — Buds Z2 — next month.

The company launched its predecessor — OnePlus Buds Z TWS — last year in October.

- Advertisement -

According to GSMArena, the Buds Z2 look similar to their predecessor, but the ear tips are slightly angled this time.

“We also see some sensors on the buds, which could be used for wear detection — a feature that wasn’t present on the original Buds Z,” the report said citing a source.

- Advertisement -

In January, the company launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington, for Rs 3,699 in India.

According to the company, the new OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition features the artist’s signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs.

- Advertisement -

The limited-edition earphones have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case.

On a full charge, these limited-edition earphones provide an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of vibrant audio.

–IANS

vc/arm