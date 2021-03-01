ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OnePlus CEO teases 'moonshot' announcement for March 8

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Monday teased a “moonshot” announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8 which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.

“Stay tuned for March 8,” Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.

The company is set to launch three new smartphones — the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R — and a smartwatch this month.

OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to come with 65W wired fast charging, which is found on the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will also support reverse wireless charging. This feature can be used to charge accessories such as Bluetooth headphones, or a smartwatch.

Android Authority reports that OnePlus 9 is expected to have a 6.55-inch, 120Hz 1080p display, while the 9 Pro will have a 6.78-inch, 120Hz 1440p display.

Both devices are likely to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip.

The cheaper OnePlus 9R (or OnePlus 9 Lite) may come with Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T.

–IANS

na/

