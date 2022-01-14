OnePlus launches 9RT 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chip in India

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday unveiled 9RT 5G smartphone and Buds Z2, as an extension of its performance-oriented R series and the OnePlus TWS portfolio, respectively.

OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available in two colours — Hacker Black and and Nano Sliver — starting at Rs 42,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 46,999 (12GB+256GB) from January 16 for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on amazon.in, along with attractive offers.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, industry-leading 120Hz E4 OLED flat display, the 9 series flagship IMX766 sensor on the main camera, Warp Charger 65T, a large 4500mAh battery for all-day use and the company’s smooth OxygenOS.

“Designed solely with speed in mind, the 9RT 5G offers uncompromising features such as the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 600Hz of Touch Response Rate, and OnePlus’ finest VC cooling system to date, redefining how we look at performance flagships,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO and Founder of OnePlus.

To effectively mitigate the heat generated by the high-performance hardware, the OnePlus 9RT 5G features an extensive three-level heat dissipation mechanism to keep the overall system cool and breezy.

For the gaming community, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is fitted with Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antennas with Adaptive Switch, to provide an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience, which is core to an excellent smartphone experience.

Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T, it takes 15 minutes to charge from 1 per cent to 65 per cent, and 100 per cent in just 29 minutes, claimed the company.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes equipped with the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor, which is arguably the flagship camera sensor this year.

The Ultra-Res Mode capture images beyond 108 MP, a first for OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus 9RT 5G features a customized 6.62-inch E4 OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate (increased to 600Hz while gaming), 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and multiple-display technology.

The company also launched OnePlus Buds Z2 which are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, a trio of microphones, Dolby Atmos support, multiple sound modes catering to an array of use cases, and industry-leading active noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available at Rs 4,999 from January 17 as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app.

The wearable offers up to 38 hours of battery life and plugging them in with Flash Charge for just 10 minutes can give you 5 hours of listening time.

–IANS

na/