OnePlus launches Nord CE 5G, smart TV range

Adv.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Leadind smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled a new smartphone — OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) — along with a new smart TV in three sizes and a camera for the Indian consumers.

The smartphone is available is three storage variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in from June 16.

The OnePlus TV U1S is designed to provide users with a premium smart TV experience at an attractive price point. It will be available in 126 cm (50-inch), 139 cm (55-inch) and 164 cm (65-inch) variants.

Adv.

The OnePlus TV 65 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S are priced at Rs 62,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. These will be available through open sale on June 11 via online and offline channels.

“The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the next step in our commitment to sharing great technology with the world,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

“The Nord CE is the newest addition to the OnePlus Nord product line that delivers a great everyday experience while maintaining the OnePlus quality that users have come to love,” Lau added.

Adv.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform which offers a 20 per cent CPU and 10 per cent GPU boost over its predecessor.

The advanced AI Engine also provides users with an incredibly smooth and intuitive experience, from enhanced gaming to improved voice-chat.

The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology.

Adv.

The smartphone with 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera with a large f/1.79 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for capturing selfies.

Like all OnePlus flagship models, the phone comes with Nightscape for a better low-light photography experience.

Powered by the reliable and secure Android TV 10 platform, the OnePlus TV delivers a flagship home entertainment experience.

It offers a 4K UHD display along with an enhanced 93 per cent DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut.

“The OnePlus TV U1S reinforces our vision to offer a seamless connected ecosystem experience by offering premium quality products across price segments,” Lau said.

The Smart Volume Control feature can automatically reduce the volume of the smart TV during incoming calls and return to the previous volume after the call ends.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the OnePlus TV Camera enables wide-angle video and photos with a 1080P camera, offering up to full HD resolution with remarkable clarity.

–IANS

vc/na