OnePlus Watch cobalt limited edition arrives in India

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Global technology company OnePlus on Wednesday announced that the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will now available for pre-order for Rs 19,999 in India.

The watch will be available exclusively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores, starting July 16.

“The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has a unique watch face with specially treated sapphire glass and a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance,” the company said in a statement.

The Mohs hardness scale measures a mineral’s resistance to scratching.

The watch case is crafted from cobalt alloy, a special hypoallergenic material that is twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel.

Further, this limited edition offers the seamless experience as the OnePlus watch, offering users 14 days battery life along with fast charging, 110 workout types and the 5ATM+IP68 water resistance.

“The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is the perfect expansion of this philosophy in the wearable segment by combining a premium design with materials usually found only on luxury watches,” the company said.

Users can also avail an additional instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Watch using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions till September 15, the company said.

–IANS

