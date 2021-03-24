ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OnePlus Watch comes with AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Chinese phone maker OnePlus has launched its first smartwatch ever – OnePlus Watch — along with the OnePlus 9 series.

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 as part of a launch offer.

It comes with a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display.

“As the company’s first global wearable device, the OnePlus Watch aims to integrate into the daily digital life of OnePlus users, offering stylish design, seamless connection, smart fitness tracking and incredibly long battery life,” the company said in a statement.

The watch lets users make hands-free calls, access app notifications, phone settings, and control the camera shutter. For OnePlus phone users, they have direct access to the Zen Mode and gallery.

The unique feature of OnePlus Watch is that it doubles as a controller for OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume, browser through content using the watch

OnePlus Watch supports 110 workout modes, including jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling. The smartwatch is capable of automatically detecting activities like jogging ad running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Other features of the watch include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, among others.

The smartwatch is also equipped with standalone GPS with four satellite positioning.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch is claimed to last up to two weeks on regular usage and a week’s battery life for heavy users.

–IANS

wh/na

