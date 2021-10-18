OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited edition launched in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) OnePlus on Monday launched the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition in the Indian market, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products (WBCP).

Available for Rs 16,999, the smartwatch will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app and offline OnePlus Experience stores starting from October 21.

Potential consumers can avail Rs 1,000 off with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI. Fans can also secure the limited edition watch as part of an early access sale starting from October 20 at 12 p.m. IST on the OnePlus Store App.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products is a testament to that philosophy and a result of the unprecedented positive feedback we have received on our collaborations in the past. While our associations in the past have primarily focused on our smartphone and audio products, this time around we wanted to give our fans something extraordinary with a OnePlus Watch cloaked in the wonder, whimsy and intrigue that only the Wizarding World has,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus in a statement.

This limited edition watch comes with a vegan leather band embossed with the Hogwarts crest and is hand polished with specially treated curved glass.

In terms of specifications, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. There is also a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.

The smartwatch aims to deliver a full day battery with five minutes of charging and for a week with 20 minutes of charge.

In terms of health features, users can track blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate, breathing etc. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and there is more than 110+ workout modes.

–IANS

