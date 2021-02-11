ADVERTISEMENT
OnePlus working on a smartphone with bezel selfie camera

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) OnePlus has patented a smartphone design with a front camera located on the top bezel.

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. filed a patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) in mid-2020 titled ‘display apparatus’ and the patent got approved as well as published recently, reports LetsGoDigital.

According to the patent documentation, the front camera is placed on the screen’s top edge right in the centre of the bezel. This will help the company offer more screen estate without drilling a hole in the display.

The patent’s paperwork states that this solution is inexpensive than digging a hole in the display panel. The production costs are low, while the reliability is high.

In addition, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship series the OnePlus 9 in March with a 50MP ultra-vision wide-angle camera onboard.

OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The handset may ship with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

IANS

wh/pgh

