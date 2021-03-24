ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms may be eased through safe and convenient online mindfulness practices.

The study, published in the journal Global Advances in Health and Medicine, showed that 76 per cent of participants reported decreased anxiety, 80 per cent reported decreased stress and 55 per cent had decreased Covid-19 concern.

“We found that online mindfulness interventions may improve psychological health at a time of uncertainty. We were also encouraged by the survey responses, which showed a sense of connectedness and a desire to help others,” said researcher Rebecca Erwin Wells, Associate Professor at the Wake Forest Baptist Health in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Helping others during the pandemic demonstrates the beautiful capacity of the human spirit to find positivity despite the extraordinary negative circumstances,” Wells added.

The researchers said that they recognised the tremendous impact of this pandemic on emotional health and wanted to evaluate how a safe, online mindfulness meditation strategy might help.

For the study, the team included 233 participants from across the world in this non-randomised clinical trial, which included a pre-session survey, a single 15-minute online mindfulness meditation session and a post-session survey. The pre and post-session surveys evaluated momentary stress, anxiety and Covid-19 concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the participants (63 per cent) had never practiced mindfulness before, and 89 per cent of participants said the session was helpful, and that the online platform was effective for practicing mindfulness.

Of note, 21 per cent of participants were retired, suggesting that age did not prevent accessibility.

The participants were also surveyed on how they were helping others during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The responses varied with common themes including following public health guidelines, conducting acts of service and connection such as reaching out to elderly neighbours, and self-care activities such as staying positive and calm.

–IANS

vc/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators
Next articleSwiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates