ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OPPO all set to launch new fitness band on March 9

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced that it is all set to unveil a new fitness band — OPPO Band Style — on March 9.

The fitness band offers real-time heart rate and continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep.

The band features a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen and comes with 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket which works as an exercise log and provide convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the OPPO Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life, the company said in a statement.

The OPPO Band Style’s health monitoring function is specifically designed to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring — providing all-around records and analysis of its user’s sleep health.

With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band Style can help users develop healthier sleep habits, help monitor their heart health, respiratory health, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides sleep-related problems, another health issue that young adults are most concerned about is exercising, and the OPPO Band Style is here to make working out easier, it added.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia wearables market grows 144.3% in 2020: IDC
Next articleKim Kardashian to keep California house post divorce with Kanye West
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Failure of Indian top-order batsmen continues

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's back-to-the-wall and power-packed rearguard century on Friday seems to have helped avert a chastisement of Indian...
Read more
Sports

Pant is the spark we need in middle: Rohit Sharma

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, March 5 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma called Rishabh Pant a "spark" that Indian team needs in the middle-order and...
Read more
Sports

Spectators allowed to attend NZ men's & women's T20I double header

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 5 (IANS) Spectators will be allowed for the New Zealand men's and women's teams' final T20Is against Australia and England respectively at...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on "iPad Mini Pro" and could come as soon as "in the second half...

Vivo brings VISION+ to boost mobile photography culture

Jabra launches new headset for Rs 10,922

Why this rocky 'super-Earth' is an astronomer's dream

New way to halt excessive inflammation

TikTok makes it easier for creators to connect with fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021