OPPO begins to deliver its products to your home via WhatsApp

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday announced home delivery of its products with a simple text on the WhatsApp app.

Starting from May 24, customers can order any OPPO product with a WhatsApp text stating the name of the state and pin code on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores, the company said in a statement.

“The initiative is in line with its longer-term Omni channel strategy and an effort towards providing support to local store and mainline partners to sell OPPO products via WhatsApp and adding excitement customers sitting at home,” said the company.

Additionally, OPPO has extended its support towards their customers by announcing extension on repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.

OPPO is now manufacturing one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida.

The company said recently that to ensure seamless supply chain, the factory stocks materials for over 1.2 million phones at any given point.

With over 10,000-strong workforce, the factory produces more than 60 lakh phones a month during peak seasons.

–IANS

