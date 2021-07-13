OPPO bets big on AI-driven 6G networks in next decade

Adv.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As 5G technology slowly but steadily spreads across the world, smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday released its 6G strategy, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) will act as a new dimension to the next generation of communication networks, helping 6G networks self-optimise and dynamically administrate themselves.

The 6G technology will fundamentally revolutionise how AI infers, learns, interacts, and is applied, making the technology and its benefits available to all, according to a 6G white paper released by the OPPO Research Institute.

Mobile communication technology evolves in decade-long periods, and standardisation of the next generation of communication technology is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial implementation following in around 2035,” said Henry Tang, OPPO’s Chief 5G Scientist.

“Looking towards 2035, OPPO expects the number of intelligent agents in the world to far exceed the number of humans. Therefore, the next generation of communication technology, 6G, should be able to serve the needs not only of people but of all forms of intelligence and their various interactions,” he elaborated.

OPPO has established a pre-research team to conduct preliminary research on 6G service and technology requirements, key technologies and system features.

Empowered by 6G, smart devices will become important participants and users of AI, downloading and deploying AI algorithms at different application levels to create new immersive experiences while also constantly collecting data to feed more advanced AI models.

For example, in the case of autonomous vehicles, 6G networks will be able to assign the most appropriate AI algorithm and the optimal communication connection based on the location of the vehicle and the current physical environment.

The vehicle will be able to immediately download and run AI algorithms that have been trained by countless other vehicles and devices, allowing the vehicle to provide the safest and most comfortable journey for the passenger.

Under the proposed network, 6G devices will be allocated to an AI domain-based on the location and requirements of the device.

This AI domain will then issue the most suitable AI algorithm and task needed to deliver the desired services while providing the most optimal communication connection to carry out the relevant tasks.

“Unlike 4G and 5G networks, the AI used for inferring and decision making in 6G networks will be organically integrated on the device side and the network side, with the device assuming a more important role,” the OPPO research team said.

–IANS

na/