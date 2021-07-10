OPPO bets big on computational photography in Reno6 series

Adv.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Set for a merger with sister company OnePlus, smartphone brand OPPO on Saturday said the upcoming Reno6 series is set to usher in the new era of smartphone videography with its industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video — a cinematic Bokeh Flare Effect that captures professional grade quality videos and is nothing less than a studio in your palm.

Reno6 will be the first smartphone series to achieve cinematic bokeh using computational photography techniques.

“The upcoming Reno6 series is once again a great example of our innovations which includes industry first bokeh flare camera feature and OPPO exclusive Reno Glow design,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India, told IANS.

“With over 20 patents filed globally, OPPO’s exclusive Reno Glow process is central to the design appeal of the Reno6 Series as it creates a subtle shimmering effect to the anti-glare glass, while making it fingerprint-resistant,” Arif informed.

OPPO will launch Reno6 smartphone series in India on July 14.

The upcoming series consists of two smartphones, Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G, that pack leading imaging technologies.

“The unique AG Glass used in the series provides 200 per cent extra hardness and durability. That’s not all, we have enhanced performance optimisation and personalisation capabilities with OPPO’s ColorOS 11.3, which delivers seamless experience,” Arif said.

OPPO has worked towards creating a portrait video database with over 10 million data points, covering different people in different situations and training its recognition algorithm tens of thousands of times.

Computational photography helps in mastering every single shot and with continuous R&D, OPPO said it has been able to offer these capabilities in their smartphone cameras.

Through computational photography, smartphones can even produce super-resolution photos far beyond the base resolution of the camera sensor.

The moment you press the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video button, the Reno6 Pro starts using deep learning to conduct frame-by-frame semantic understanding of the video to accurately distinguish between the video subjects and the background.

The system can perform accurate, real-time segmentation of human subjects in a 360-degree environment, the company said.

“We understand that users want a smartphone that not only packs in innovative technology, but also trendy and stunning,” said Arif.

