ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OPPO developing phone with second display within rear camera

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Feb 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a unique smartphone with a tiny display housed within the rear camera module.

The patent, filed by OPPO Guangdong Mobile Communications Co., Ltd at CNIPA(China National Intellectual Property Administration) has been published on February 19, reports GizmoChina.

According to the patent, the rear has a circular camera layout with cut-outs for lenses and a small hole likely an LED flash.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report, the small display can be used for showing time, date, quick Notifications, fitness data, and more.

The smartphone will also feature a curved display at the front, an USB-C, SIM card slot, speaker, a primary mic at the bottom, and a secondary mic up top

Earlier, OPPO patented a new compact smartphone with a slider mechanism that expands its display.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese tech giant filed the design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). The patent consisted of 28 product images and a short description as well.

According to the patent images, upon pulling the display up, the screen gets longer and taller into an “open” position, the screen gets about 80 per cent larger when it is opened up.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMalaika Arora recreates ‘Run Lola Run’ in white sari
Next articleVaranasi students develop glacier flood sensor alarm
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Number of digitally skilled workers to grow 9X in India by...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and...

Rehearsal for Feb 28 launch of India's rocket completed

IIT team identifies sustainable source for anti-cancer drug

PUBG: New State announced for Android, iOS

'Samsung to develop folding displays for Google, OPPO, Xiaomi'

Google adding new Stadia Pro games for March 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021