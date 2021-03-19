ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

OPPO F19 Pro series witnesses 70% growth on first day sale

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) OPPO on Friday announced that its recently launched smartphone series — F19 Pro series — achieved more than 70 per cent growth in the first day sale volume as compared to its last year’s version F17 Pro.

Under the series, the company launched two smartphones — F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro. And the F19 Pro+ 5G has gained the maximum share of user interest as the company has witnessed a huge demand for the device from the non-metro markets of India.

“The F19 Pro series has made a smashing start with sales up by 70 per cent versus the previous generation of the F series. The tremendous interest during the pre-booking and first day of sale reflects the success this series will see,” Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

“2021 is turning out to be a monumental year for OPPO India,” Khanoria added.

According to the company, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu have shown the maximum demand for this series in the pre-booking order days and also on the day one of the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OPPO F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs 23,490.

OPPO F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup that carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8MP wide-angle macro shooter, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The OPPO F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

On the other hand, OPPO F19 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and top-left punch-hole. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that we have seen before on the F17 series. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras.

–IANS

vc/rt

