OPPO F19 proves to be a frontrunner in mid-price segment

Adv.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) OPPO, which is integrating with OnePlus to build top-of-the-line products in the future, has done wonders with its F-series in India. Latest figures show that the company has sold over 1 crore units of F-series smartphones in six years.

After the successful F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro, OPPO F19 is yet another minimalist sleek device that comes with a 33W Flash Charge to power the 5000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant, OPPO F19 will be available in two colour variants, Prism Black and Midnight Blue, across major online and offline stores in the country.

Adv.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ punch-hole display and has a 90.8 per cent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio.

Let us find out if it is worth its salt.

First of all, the 6.4-inch device is light-weight, and offers AMOLED FHD+ display, in-screen fingerprint and the latest ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Adv.

For those who seek long battery life, OPPO F19 offers ample juice throughout the day on moderate usage.

The 33W Flash Charge technology powered up the device for nearly 5 hours of talk time or two hours of streaming, within 10 minutes of charging. Full charge will take about an hour and 15 minutes.

The OPPO F19 comes with the ‘AI Night Charge’ feature which intelligently charges phone in intervals so that it is not continuously charging while you are asleep.

Adv.

This also decreases the risk of the battery overheating and being damaged from prolonged charging.

The 3D curved grip offers a comfortable in-hand feel. OPPO F19 is just 7.95mm thick and weighs about 175 grams.

The AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display (2400 x 1080 ultra-high resolution screen) will help you immerse in mobile gaming or OTT streaming.

The device has in-display fingerprint 3.0, which is embedded under the display but not obstructing the screen.

OPPO F19 comes with a beautiful back cover design featuring a smooth 3D curved body.

On performance front, the device runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip which was cool enough for mobile gaming or streaming.

The device features a 48MP main camera at the rear that offers a wider dynamic range, showing more details in dark areas. The 2MP depth camera helps towards depth shots like bokeh portraits and a 2MP macro camera captures overall improved macro shots.

There are 15 filters that you can add to your images to jazz them up. The ‘AI Scene Enhancement’ feature automatically enhances the quality with filters, one of dozens of different types of photography-perfect scenarios.

The ‘AI Selfie Camera’ powered by its 16MP sensor for clearer photos, mostly in proper light conditions.

OPPO F19 also features Low Battery SMS, which can alert your close contacts when your phone’s battery runs low.

To save yourself from the anxiety of a nearly-depleted battery, Super Power Saving Mode kicks into action to conserve battery power which can provide 2.7 hours of talk time with just 5 per cent battery.

Conclusion: In the mid-price segment, there are now plethora of stunning devices from Xiaomi, realme, Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO.

The OPPO F19 is among the front-runners with stunning look and feel along with stellar performance, proving to be another solid offering in the F-series.

–IANS

na/