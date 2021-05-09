OPPO Find X3 series to get system updates for 3 years

Adv.

Beijing, May 9 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO said that there will be a minimum of three years of software support for its Find X3 series of premium smartphones.

Two years of software updates are available generally, but OPPO said its Find X3 models will have an additional year of support for security patches, GizmoChina reported.

According to reports from Android Planet, the Chinese smartphone maker said it hopes to further extend software support for the Find X3 series to four years. However, the research is still ongoing to see how viable four-year extended software support for the series is.

According to the statement, the OPPO Find X3 series would be viable for up to three Android system updates, although the current OPPO policy remains two updates.A

Since the high-end OPPO Find X3 series originally came with Android 11, they will get Android 12 and Android 13 updates when available, the report said.

The Find X3 Pro is the current flagship model from the company. It carries a camera bump that seamlessly rises from the same piece of back panel glass.

The 6.7-inch phone with QHD+ allows the refresh rate to go between 5Hz and 120Hz. It also offers a 240Hz touch-sampling rate.

The 4,500mAh battery can be fast-charged at up to 65W fast-charging. The company said the battery can go from zero to 100 per cent in just 80 minutes.

OPPO, which became the top player in the Chinese smartphone market for the first time in January, also offers wireless charging on the device with a 30W system.

–IANS

vc/sdr/