World Technology

OPPO may launch its first foldable phone by June-end

By Glamsham Bureau
Beijing, March 12 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable phone in Q2, beginning from April and ends in June.

It will be a folding device and not a rollable like the OPPO X 2021 concept pictured below and showcased last year – this one isn’t going to become an actual product anytime soon, reports GSMArena.

Alongside OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo, and even Google have been rumoured to join the fray of the foldable in 2021 and Samsung is reportedly working on developing foldable OLED display panels for them.

OPPO will feature a clamshell design, folding from top to bottom. The display size is 7.7-inch unfolded, while the outer screen is sized between 1.5 to 2-inches, reports The Elec.

Xiaomi is also switching to an in-folding design as it is reportedly aiming to launch a foldable smartphone with an 8.03-inch display.

Also, the search engine giant Google has requested Samsung to develop a foldable OLED panel with a 7.6-inch in size.

In addition, Samsung recently filed a patent for a clamshell foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but with a larger cover display, more cameras, and a better hinge.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

