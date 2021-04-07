OPPO sells 1 crore 'F' series phones in India in 6 years

Adv.

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) As smartphone maker OPPO rides high on success, its F-series has gained major attraction and the company has sold 1 crore units of F-series smartphones in six years, a top company official said on Wednesday.

According to Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, the company’s recently launched F19 Pro series has made a strong impact on sales of F-series smartphones.

“F Series has always been a popular phone segment among the Indian consumers looking to get ahead in life, as it offers a sleek and fashionable design that represents their style,” Khanoria told IANS.

“With the launch of the F19 Pro series, we have already reached a stunning milestone of selling 10 million units of F-series in a short span of six years,” he added.

Khanoria said the series has always been a favourite among the young discerning trendsetters and is known for its trending features.

The recently launched F19 Pro series clocked record-breaking sales worth over Rs 230 crore in just three days of its availability.

“The new ‘F’ series devices are receiving overwhelming response from users across India. However, we are also seeing that many consumers are looking for a smartphone that is providing a high-end performance along with making them future-ready,” Khanoria said.

There has been a lot of enthusiasm from the consumer when it comes to 5G phones. The company’s recent survey highlighted that 5G is the top considered feature among users looking to buy a new phone.

According to the company, F19 Pro+ 5G, being the first 5G device under the F series, has also gained a lot of appreciation from Indians.

After the success of the F19 Pro series, the company has now launched a new smartphone — OPPO F19 — in the India market.

On the production front, Khanoria said that OPPO ‘Superfactory’, its manufacturing unit located in Noida, has the capacity of producing over 50 million phones a year.

The company said told IANS that it is now manufacturing one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida to ensure a seamless supply chain, the factory stocks materials for over 1.2 million phones at any given point.

“We constantly work towards making breakthroughs in four key areas: technology innovation, brand upgrading, market distribution, and product,” Khanoria said.

“We have been making heavy investments in areas such as manufacturing and R&D to create an ecosystem in all directions and strengthen our commitment towards India.” He added.

