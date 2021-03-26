OPPO sells F19 Pro series worth Rs 230 cr in 3 days

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday announced that it has clocked sales worth over Rs 230 crore in only three days of the F19 Pro series launch in the Indian market.

The company said that out of the two variants — F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro — the former attracted maximum user interest.

“The success of the F19 Pro series has propelled us to newer heights. Its spectacular performance in the first three days mirrors the popularity F-series has gained over the years,” Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The year 2021 is proving to be a watershed year for us. Backed by the confidence, trust and love of our consumers, we will continue to set a searing pace in the months and years to come. Momentum is everything,” Khanoria added.

OPPO F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant.

The OPPO F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM+128GB storage option at Rs 21,490 and 8GB RAM+256GB storage model for Rs 23,490.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPPO F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup that carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8MP wide-angle macro shooter, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The OPPO F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/arm