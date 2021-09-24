OPPO Smart TV K9 with 75-inch display to launch on Sep 26

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sep 24 (IANS) OPPO launched Smart TV K9 series in March this year, which comes with three different display sizes, 43-inch, 55-inch as well as 65-inch, and now the company is all set to announce a new Smart TV K9 with 75-inch display model in China on September 26.

According to GizmoChina, the teaser poster shared by the company related to the launch of the 75-inch Smart TV K9 reveals that the device supports 1.07 billion colours.

In the software department, the Smart TV will be running the ColorOS TV 2.0 operating system based on Android.

It is likely to come with support for HDR 10+, 93 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut, and blue-light protection.

The Smart TV will be powered by MediaTek MT9652 chipset which consists of four ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores and ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU – same as the 65-inch model.

Three different screen sizes of the K9 smart TV lineup come with the same LED-backlit (DLED) LCD panel, but with different screen resolutions.

The Oppo K9 43-inch variant’s display supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, while the 55-inch and the 65-inch models come with 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution. The refresh rate is standard at 60Hz across all the models.

–IANS

wh/ksk/