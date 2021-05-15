OPPO unveils 'Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition'

Adv.

Beijing, May 15 (IANS) As the lander carrying China’s first Mars rover has touched down on the Red Planet, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Saturday unveiled a special edition of Find X3 Pro, dubbed Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition, as a tribute.

Priced at CNY6,999 (approx $1,090), the OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition comes in a new gray paint job, making it the fifth colour option for the flagship joining the already available blue, white, gloss black and cosmic mocha colourways.

The company said the gray shade is inspired by outer space and the phone’s rear panel is made of high-fog AG Glass with metallic luster to achieve the texture of the materials from outer space, reports GSMArena.

The back cover of the Exploration Edition also has Mars 2021 and Utopia Planitia inscribed, with the latter being the name of the Tianwen-1’s landing site on the Red Planet.

Additionally, the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition comes with three Mars color filters that help you make the photos taken on Earth get a Mars-like look.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition features the same specs that include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2, 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Tianwen-1 probe touched down at its pre-selected landing area in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain on the northern hemisphere of Mars, at 7.18 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Saturday.

It took ground controllers more than an hour to establish the success of the pre-programmed landing.

They had to wait for the rover to autonomously unfold its solar panels and antenna to send the signals after landing, and there was a time delay of more than 17 minutes due to the 320-million-km distance between Earth and Mars.

–IANS

vc/sdr/