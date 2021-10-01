OPPO unveils new smartphone in India starting at Rs 15,490

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Global smartphone brand OPPO on Friday launched a new smartphone, OPPO A55, in India that will be available in two storage variants.

The 4GB+64GB variant will be available from Sunday for Rs 15,490, while the 6GB+128GB model will be available from October 11 onwards for Rs 17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets.

The smartphone comes with 50MP AI triple camera along with a 2MP bokeh shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. And, there is a 16MP from camera for selfies, the company said in a statement.

The device features a 5000mAh long-lasting battery which allows around 30 hours of call time or 25 hours of music streaming. It also comes with 18W fast charge technology that juices the handset up to 33 per cent in only 30 minutes, the company claimed.

The OPPO A55, available in rainbow blue and starry black, sports a stylish 3D curved design. The smartphone also carries an IPX4 rating for splash-resistance and sports a battery cover that has a faux metal texture.

The smartphone runs OPPO Color OS 11.1, which has performance-boosting features such System Booster, Idle Time Optimizer, Storage Optimizer, and UI First 3.0; gaming-centric features such as Game Focus Mode and Bullet Screen, as well as safety features like Low Battery SMS, Private Safe and App Lock.

It also includes the FlexDrop feature that minimizes app windows when you multitask and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens that allows you to capture and translate screen-shotted text.

–IANS

vc/ksk/