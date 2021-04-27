OPPO, Vivo donate to help fight India's O2 shortage

Adv.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo have pledged their support in the ongoing oxygen shortage faced in the country.

Vivo India announced a donation of Rs 2 crore to address oxygen shortage in the country.

“We are all in this together, and we must fight as a unit to defeat Covid-19. vivo is committed to providing support to the communities in these testing times,” said Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, in a statement.

“This small contribution will help save many lives. We must show tremendous resolve in responding to these unprecedented times,” Marya added.

Vivo had, in 2020, donated over 9 lakh masks, 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 liters of sanitizer to the state and central government agencies to help fight the pandemic.

OPPO India has pledged to donate 1,000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs 4.3 crore to the Indian Red Cross Society and the Uttar Pradesh government to help in the fight against Covid.

“These machines will be delivered to the hospitals where the need is highest,” said the company in a statement.

The smartphone maker is also donating 5,000 units of OPPO Band Style worth Rs 1.5 crore to front-line warriors of the Delhi Police and Greater Noida Authority to help them monitor their health as they serve others.

“We urge you to mask up and stay safe so that together, we can overcome these trying times. Every step counts, every action matters. OPPO stands with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity,” the statement read.

Earlier, Xiaomi had also announced a donation of Rs 3 crore to procure more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states. The company has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore for the Covid-19 warriors.

–IANS

rvt/in