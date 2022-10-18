Oracle adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI-driven cloud

Las Vegas, Oct 18 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle and chip-maker Nvidia on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership to help companies solve business challenges with accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is adding tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity.

The collaboration will bring the full Nvidia accelerated computing stack, from GPUs to systems to software, to the OCI.

“To drive long-term success in today’s business environment, organisations need answers and insight faster than ever,” said Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle at the ‘CloudWorld’ event here.

“Our expanded alliance with Nvidia will deliver the best of both companies’ expertise to help customers across industries — from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services — overcome the multitude of challenges they face,” said Catz.

“Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses,” said Jensen Huang, CEO and founder, Nvidia.

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment. Our partnership with Oracle will put Nvidia AI within easy reach for thousands of companies,” he added.

The companies plan to make an upcoming release of Nvidia AI Enterprise available on OCI, providing customers with easy access to NVIDIA’s accelerated, secure and scalable platform for end-to-end AI development and deployment.

Nvidia and Oracle have been serving enterprises together for years with accelerated computing instances and software available via OCI. With the full NVIDIA AI platform available on OCI instances, the extended partnership is designed to accelerate AI-powered innovation for a broad range of industries to better serve customers and support sales.

–IANS

na/