Oracle adds 5 new capabilities in its Cloud to safeguard customers' data

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday said it is expanding security services and capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers globally, including India, protect their applications and data against emerging threats.

The company announced five new capabilities in OCI’s already comprehensive security offering, including a new built-in and cloud-native firewall service and enhancements to Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Security Zones.

“We believe that our Indian customers will be able to leverage the benefits of new innovations and further fortify their data, be aligned with their regulatory requirements, and prevent any security breaches,” said Kapil Makhija, Vice President -Technology Cloud, Oracle India.

The innovations will further help ensure that organisations can easily secure their cloud deployments and applications with simple, prescriptive, and integrated services that in most cases, do not require additional investment.

“In India, we understand that defending data against any threat can be a challenge for many customers who are still accepting cloud. Therefore, we regularly collaborate with all our customers to help them ensure that a no compromise security culture is developed especially in the current ever evolving threat landscape,” Makhija noted.

Other security capabilities include Network Firewall, Threat Intelligence and Cloud Guard Fusion Applications Detector.

New capabilities will fortify defenses across OCI and the Oracle applications stack to help customers protect their applications and data, said the company.

–IANS

na/

