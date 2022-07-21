Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure now available for all users

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) The Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure is now generally available and Azure Cloud customers can directly access and monitor enterprise-grade services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the companies have announced.

Oracle and Microsoft partnered to deliver the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure in 2019 and hundreds of organisations have used the secure and private interconnections in 11 global regions.

Users can now migrate or build new applications on Azure and then connect to high-performance and high-availability managed Oracle Database services such as Autonomous Database running on OCI.

“Microsoft and Oracle have a long history of working together to support the needs of our joint customers, and this partnership is an example of how we offer customer choice and flexibility as they digitally transform with cloud technology,” said Corey Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft Cloud for Industry and Global Expansion.

Customers will not be charged for using the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure or for the underlying network interconnection, data egress, or data ingress between Azure and OCI.

“Customers will pay only for the other Azure or Oracle services they consume, such as Azure Synapse or Oracle Autonomous Database,” the companies said late on Wednesday.

“There is no need for deep skills on either of our platforms or complex configurations and anyone can use the Azure Portal to harness the power of our two clouds together,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The service automatically configures everything required to link the two cloud environments and federates Azure Active Directory identities, making it easy for Azure customers to use the service.

It also provides a familiar dashboard for Oracle Database Services on OCI using Azure terminology and monitoring with Azure Application Insights, said the companies.

“The OCI and Azure partnership integrates the capabilities of two major cloud providers, including the Oracle Database services in OCI and Azure’s application development capabilities,” said Naveen Manga, chief technology officer, Marriott International.

