Oracle launches B2B Commerce service to cut cost of doing biz

By Glamsham Bureau

Las Vegas, Oct 19 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday launched a new service that will integrate and automate end-to-end business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

Oracle B2B Commerce will provide integrations with J.P. Morgan’s Payments business for integrated banking and J.P. Morgan travel card and expenses services as well as a planned logistics services integration as part of the FedEx Compatible programme.

“With Oracle B2B Commerce’s integrations with J.P. Morgan Payments and FedEx, our customers will be able to automate purchasing, selling, financing, shipping, billing, and payments to reduce the cost of doing business,” said Rondy Ng, Executive Vice President of Applications Development, Oracle.

The new Oracle B2B Commerce eliminates complex systems, processes, and data integration challenges by directly connecting more than 40,000 buyers, sellers, and service providers via Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

“Our goal is to provide cutting-edge payments solutions that transform the financial services ecosystem. This requires us to be where our customers are doing business. We are delighted to work with Oracle,” said Hubert J.P. Jolly, Global Co-Head of Corporate and e-Commerce Sales, J.P. Morgan Payments.

–IANS

na/vd

