ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Oracle releases next gen Autonomous Data Warehouse

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle has released next-generation of its Autonomous Data Warehouse that will empower organisations of all sizes to get more value from their data, achieve faster results, accelerate insights and improve productivity while lowering costs.

The latest enhancements to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse provide a single data platform built for businesses to ingest, transform, store, and govern all data to run diverse analytical workloads from any source, including departmental systems, enterprise data warehouses and data lakes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With this next generation of Autonomous Data Warehouse, we provide a set of easy-to-use, no-code tools that uniquely empower business analysts to be citizen data scientists, data engineers, and developers,” said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other vendors’ single-purpose, isolated databases in the Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse provides support for multi-model, multi-workload, and multi-tenant requirements.

“With these new intuitive integrated tools incorporated in Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, it is reasonable to expect that productivity gains will further increase, enabling businesses to achieve an even better ROI,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRitika Phogat, Geeta & Babita Phogat’s cousin allegedly kills self
Next articleUrvashi Rautela-Randeep Hooda reach Chambal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates