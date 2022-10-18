Oracle to bring its over 100 Cloud services right in your backyard

Las Vegas, Oct 18 (IANS) Oracle on Tuesday launched a unique Cloud infrastructure platform that will enable partners and organisations, including in India, to become cloud providers and provide more than 100 services available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to their own customers wherever they are.

Called ‘Oracle Alloy,’ the new Cloud platform is a key announcement for India since the company has a lot of existing customers there, operating in the regulated industries.

‘Oracle Alloy’ can be independently operated in a partner’s own data centre with full control of operations to help address data control or sovereignty requirements, the company announced during its ‘CloudWorld’ event.

The new Cloud region allows organisations across healthcare, financial services and telecommunications to build their own services and bring their own hardware.

“We’re going one step further by providing our partners with the option to become cloud providers so that they can build new services faster and address specific market and regulatory requirements,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

With Alloy, the organisations can offer a full set of cloud services and package additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of their markets and industry verticals.

The organisations can also use Alloy independently in their own data centres and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements.

“Oracle Alloy’s ability to extend OCI’s many infrastructure and platform services to partner-controlled environments could have ample appeal for end-customers, who increasingly want cloud environments that live closer to them,” said Chris Kanaracus, research director, IDC.

As a result, partners can go to market with a pre-integrated hardware and software platform deployed in their own data centres.

This enables the potential to enter new markets and generate new revenue streams with cloud services already proven with thousands of customers worldwide, said Oracle.

“Accelerating cloud adoption, while also supporting our clients’ unique industry, market, and regulatory needs, will create new kinds of business value,” said David Wood, Global Strategy lead, Accenture Cloud First.

