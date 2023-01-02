Over 10K graduates in 2022, highest CTC hike rose to 567%: upGrad

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Online higher education platform upGrad on Monday announced that over 10,000 students have completed their online courses and graduated, and also witnessed the highest CTC hike of 567 per cent during October-November-December within the MBA domain in 2022.

According to the company’s Data Labs, MBA remained the most preferred hiring domain for recruiters during the year followed by Data Science, Machine Learning (ML) and AI, and Digital Marketing, respectively.

“We perform in-depth domain research and market analysis before we design our curriculum in partnership with industry leaders and academicians. It becomes easier for us to assess the hiring trends and then accordingly create projects that will empower our learners with accurate hands-on training. It has been one of our biggest strengths,” Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, upGrad, said in a statement.

The data further revealed that Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, in that order, topped the recruiting charts while Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai were amongst the next popular hiring locations.

Additionally, as per industry estimates, the company said data science-related job roles were one of the most in-demand tech jobs worldwide and were estimated to be the third-highest paying; expected to create 11 million jobs by 2026.

“The online customer acquisition channels help companies create a reach, much faster compared with the traditional channels, and this will keep pushing the demand for digital marketers. The industry will face a challenge hiring experienced professionals with the growing demand for data scientists, AI & ML specialists or data analytics,” Co-Founder & Head of Placements at upGrad Rekrut, said in a statement.

–IANS

shs/ksk/