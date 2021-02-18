ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

'Over 58% Indian students use edtech apps for exams preparations'

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) As the yearly examinations are approaching, about 58.9 per cent of the Indian students are using edtech platforms for their preparations, a report said on Thursday.

According to an online learning platform Brainly, 20.2 per cent, among of the students who use edtech platforms, said they are highly dependent edtech platforms for learning.

“Our survey has once again highlighted the value that edtech platforms add to students’ day-to-day education,” Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A sizable chunk of students not only appreciates the role of edtech platforms but even believes that they have now become an integral part of their academic progression,” Bysani added.

Among the survey participants, that included 9,029 participants, 23 per cent claimed that they were taking help from their peers, while 17.5 per cent and 15.2 per cent also went with the tutors, including coaching experts and parents, respectively.

Around 11 per cent claimed that they were proactively using edtech platforms to solve their queries while 33.3 per cent of the respondents went with all of the available options.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that it will be interesting to witness the confluence of such platforms with the regular classes in the near future,” Bysani said.

–IANS

vc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHow will NASA's newest rover look for sign of past life on Mars?
Next articleTelco Singtel admits data breach affecting 129,000 customers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Toolkit' case: 'No leakage of info to media', Centre tells HC

IANS - 0
New Dekhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that there has been no leakage of messages or...

Telco Singtel admits data breach affecting 129,000 customers

How will NASA's newest rover look for sign of past life...

OPPO patents smartphone with sideways sliding selfie camera

LG may deliver displays for Apple's foldable iPhones

New Windows 10 version to focus on improving remote work (Lead)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021