'Over 58% Indian students use edtech apps for exams preparations'

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) As the yearly examinations are approaching, about 58.9 per cent of the Indian students are using edtech platforms for their preparations, a report said on Thursday.

According to an online learning platform Brainly, 20.2 per cent, among of the students who use edtech platforms, said they are highly dependent edtech platforms for learning.

“Our survey has once again highlighted the value that edtech platforms add to students’ day-to-day education,” Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement.

“A sizable chunk of students not only appreciates the role of edtech platforms but even believes that they have now become an integral part of their academic progression,” Bysani added.

Among the survey participants, that included 9,029 participants, 23 per cent claimed that they were taking help from their peers, while 17.5 per cent and 15.2 per cent also went with the tutors, including coaching experts and parents, respectively.

Around 11 per cent claimed that they were proactively using edtech platforms to solve their queries while 33.3 per cent of the respondents went with all of the available options.

“We believe that it will be interesting to witness the confluence of such platforms with the regular classes in the near future,” Bysani said.

