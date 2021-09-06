Panasonic launches a new lens for Lumix S series

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Panasonic on Monday launched a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24), as the third addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard.

Priced at Rs 1,14,990, the lens will be available across Panasonic India brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School starting September 20.

A total of four F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including 85mm(S-S85), 50mm(S-S50) and the new 24mm(S-S24) lens feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use.

“The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing,” the company said in a statement.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is comprised of twelve lens elements in eleven groups including three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

With rugged dust/splash-resistant design, one can use the lens in harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility.

–IANS

wh/rs