Panasonic launches new mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Panasonic on Wednesday launched a new digital mirrorless camera, the Lumix GH5M2, in the Indian market.

GH5M2 body is priced at Rs 1,69,990 and GH5M2 L-kit at Rs 2,14,990. The camera is available across Panasonic India brand shops.

“The LUMIX GH5M2 complements the current workstyle as it is capable of wireless live-streaming using the Lumix Sync application for smartphones. High quality live-streaming is possible with minimum equipment in either an outdoor or an indoor environment — with just the camera and a smartphone,” said Hardeep Sarna, Sales and Marketing Head, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The camera comes with a 20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor with AR (anti-reflective) coating. The image processor is updated from that of the GH5 by adopting the latest Venus Engine that boasts high speed and high performance.

It features a three-inch free-angle LCD in 3:2 aspect with 1,840K-dot high resolution.

It incorporates an advanced deep learning technology that detects specific subjects — humans and animals. In addition to the eye, face and body, the head is also separately recognized by real-time detection technology to provide even more precise focusing.

To achieve stable handheld shooting, the Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the Lumix GH5M2 is further advanced, making it possible to use a .6.5-stop slower shutter speeds, the company claims.

The GH5M2 is capable of wireless live streaming using the Lumix Sync application for smartphone to live stream. For wired live streaming, a dedicated software programme Lumix Webcam Software is available to download.

The GH5M2 includes Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5GHz (IEEE802.11ac) 6/2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n). Most of the accessories for GH5, such as the XLR Microphone Adaptor, the Shutter Remote Control and the Battery Grip can also be used with the GH5M2.

