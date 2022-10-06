Panasonic unveils 4K professional camcorders in India

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Japanese tech giant Panasonic on Thursday introduced two new 4K professional camcorders, Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20, for the growing community of videography professionals in India.

The new camcorders have integrated with 20x optical zoom, 24.5mm wide angle for both UHD and FHD, 4K high-precision AF with new face detection, and higher precision with a 1.0-type (1.0-inch) sensor.

HC-X2 is priced at Rs 2,69,990 and HC-X20 will cost Rs 2,29,990. Both the models can be purchased from across all the Panasonic stores in the country.

“The new models support highest quality of video production with next-generation technology, which seamlessly fits into the workflows of professional videographers”, said Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

In addition to a wide range of recording modes like Super Slow Motion (100/120fps) and Variable Frame Rate (2fps to 60fps), the camcorders enable 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording and HEVC recording for more effective storage.

Furthermore, they offer various settings, good weight balancing and 4K 60p High-Efficiency Video Coding.

The new camcorders come with modern features and technology to fulfill a variety of professional video production needs, including simultaneous display on the LCD monitor and EVF, Triple Manual Rings, 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals, ND filter, twin SD card slots, limitless time filming, built-in Wi-Fi, and more, according to the company.

It also provides ethernet connectivity, simultaneous SDI/HDMI output, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and 13-stop V-log recording for generating 4K HDR content, as well as HD live streaming capability via a variety of streaming protocols.

