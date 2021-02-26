ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Pandemic's unexpected positive effects on health, well-being in US

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 26 (IANS) Staying at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic had positive effects on the health and well-being of many residents in the US, a new survey reveals.

According to the researchers, despite a shutdown of gyms and movement restrictions on non-essential activities, residents increased their fitness activity and closely monitored their food and nutrition intake.

The survey, which included more than 1,300 from El Paso and Las Cruces, New Mexico, revealed that 37 per cent of participants said they improved their exercise practices by changing their exercise focus, exercising more and trying new fitness activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty five percent of residents responded that they increased self-monitoring of their food intake.

“We hypothesized that people were going to exercise less during the pandemic after gyms and fitness facilities were shut down,” researcher Cory M. Smith from the University of Texas at El Paso, said in a statement.

“But when we began to evaluate the data, we found some hidden health benefits of the pandemic. People were exercising more and eating better,” Smith added.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the survey, the team focused on participants personal changes in physical activity, nutritional habits, and changes in thoughts and attitudes toward common hygiene practices and emergency preparedness in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The researcher attributed the study’s positive health outcomes to people’s increased awareness of the risk factors associated with Covid-19, a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

However, a few studies have suggested that lockdowns had a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

A study, published in the journal Obesity, showed that the initial phase of the Covid-19 lockdown dramatically altered personal habits, largely for the worse.

Another study, published in the journal American Psychologist, revealed that a quarter of all participants revealed significantly elevated anxiety and depression, exacerbated by lockdown and isolation.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEricsson extends market share, Nokia faces tough year
Next articlePfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Pfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 26 (IANS) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech said that they have begun an evaluation of the safety and immunogenicity of...
Read more
Technology

60% women in tech find improvement in gender equality: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) More than half (62 per cent) of women in tech have seen levels of gender equality improve in their...
Read more
Technology

PS5 to be in short supply till second half of 2021

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

BharatPe facilitates Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal in FY21

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Fintech services company BharatPe on Friday said it has already surpassed its target of facilitating disbursal of Rs...

Amazon Pay to install safety screens in 40K Uber autos

Twitter slammed for tool that will let users charge followers

Lenovo to launch new Legion gaming phone this Spring

Pfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine

Ericsson extends market share, Nokia faces tough year

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021